UISD Nutrition Department giving out free boxes of chicken

UISD to give out boxes of chicken(UISD)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to provide the community with free chicken as part of its Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

This weekend, families will be able to pick up food boxes filled with sliced oven-roasted chicken, rotisserie chicken, chicken breast strips, and sliced chicken.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 1st at 8 a.m. at all four UISD high schools.

That includes United High School, United South High School, LBJ High School, and Alexander.

Residents are only allowed one box per vehicle, no walk-ins are allowed, and they must wear facemasks at all times.

It’s on a first come, first serve basis, so residents are encouraged to arrive early.

