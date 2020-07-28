Zapata County confirms 126 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials in Zapata County are reporting several new coronavirus cases.

According to Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell, Zapata has submitted 3,428 tests and out of that amount 126 have come back positive, 3,022 are negative and 280 are pending.

So far 88 patients have been released from isolation and only one person has succumbed to the virus.

Zapata officials are urging residents to stay Zapata Strong and to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the virus.

