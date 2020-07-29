Accident reported in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A multi vehicle accident is reported in north Laredo.

According to viewers, the accident happened by Interamerica on the southbound land on Mines Road shortly after 6 p.m.

It’s said several vehicles were involved from minor to unidentified damages.

Drivers are asked to drive with caution in the area.

