Advertisement

Accident reported in north Laredo

According to viewers, the accident happened by Interamerica on the southbound land on Mines Road shortly after 6 p.m.
Accident in north Laredo
Accident in north Laredo(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A multi vehicle accident is reported in north Laredo.

According to viewers, the accident happened by Interamerica on the southbound land on Mines Road shortly after 6 p.m.

It’s said several vehicles were involved from minor to unidentified damages.

Drivers are asked to drive with caution in the area.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Texas Attorney General says local health authorities cannot shut down schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
Paxton issued his “legal guidance” amid a fierce debate in Texas among local governments, health officials, parents, and teachers as to how and when to open school.

Local

Patients recovering from COVID-19 could have long-lasting effects

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the chair of emergency medicine at Laredo Medical Center, Dr. Luis Pelicia, studies show people are going to have symptoms for weeks or even months.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest suspected child molester

Updated: 3 hours ago
Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican National who was accused of child molestation out of Austin.

Local

Congressman Cuellar says last goodbyes to Senator John Lewis

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Monday Congressman Henry Cuellar took to Twitter as he said his final goodbyes to John Lewis.

Latest News

Local

Future cosmetologists comb through careers amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Laredo College is going fully virtual this fall but a group of students have been combing through during the global pandemic.

Local

Laredo Police issue 14 citations for curfew violation

Updated: 5 hours ago
Laredo Police continue to issue citations to those who choose to violate the city's curfew.

Local

City confirms four new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Another four residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 118.

Local

CBP officers seize $3.3 million dollars of meth

Updated: 6 hours ago
Over three million dollars worth of illegal narcotics is seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Local

El Metro Services to resume fare collection

Updated: 6 hours ago
The city is informing bus riders that the free-fare period for El Metro services will come to an end this Thursday.

Local

Senator Zaffirini to host Back to School Zoom meeting

Updated: 7 hours ago
With the start of the school year right around the corner, a Texas senator wants to help parents maintain their children’s health during the pandemic.