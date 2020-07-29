Advertisement

CEO of Volunteers Serving the Need named Budweiser Legacies winner

Gigi Ramos says the funds will go back to helping our local veterans
File photo: Gigi Ramos, Founder and CEO of Volunteers Serving the Need
File photo: Gigi Ramos, Founder and CEO of Volunteers Serving the Need
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local activist has been recognized as a Budweiser Legacies winner for making a difference in our community. 

Gigi Ramos, founder, and CEO of Volunteers Serving the Need is this month’s winner.

The Budweiser Legacies is a program launched by Budweiser and L&F distributors that recognizes a local individual who works towards a better future for our community.

Since funding the organization, Ramos has helped many local veterans who are financially challenged with groceries, personal hygiene, and basic household items.

As this month's winner, Gigi Ramos received a $500 donation to benefit her organization.

Ramos says "Because of the amount of food that we give to our veterans, it comes about 200 pounds per unit, you need a lot of stuff to make this happen, we need the walking cooler, we need the walking freezer, and that will help us tremendously to keep it well stocked and nice and cool. We serve about 80 to 120 families weekly, we are free because of their efforts, and we are so grateful that we can pay it forward for them. 

Congratulations to Gigi Ramos for this deserving recognition.

If you’d like to nominate someone who you think has made a positive impact in our community, visit our website at KGNS.TV and click on the Budweiser Legacies tab.

