City Council approves purchase of disinfecting tunnels

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City Council approves the purchase of 12 more disinfecting tunnels for public buildings.

There is already a “Viral Clean” unit at City Hall.

The additional units cost approximately $123,000.

Along with approving the purchase, a motion was made to add signage on the unit that will alert the public of what it contains in case of a possible allergy.

The money spent on the units will be reimbursed through the CARES Act.

These tunnels will be placed at city owned areas such as the police department, airport, and others.

