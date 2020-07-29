City to no longer announce underlying causes in COVID-19 deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of State Health Services will now be using the cause of death listed on death certificates to keep track of coronavirus deaths.

Previously it used fatality data from local and regional health departments.

In a press release, the department says this change will allow consistent reporting across the state and fatalities will be counted faster.

By law, hospitals have up to 10 days to file death certificates.

However, the Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino says locally he requires hospitals to report deaths to officials within 24 hours.

“As far as I know, they are requiring the death certificates and when the death certificate is signed, that’s when the death is going to be reported. As far as my reporting I report the deaths when they occur, I don’t have to wait for the death certificate.”

The city has also made a change, saying they will no longer report if a patient who died of COVID-19 had an underlying health condition or where the death occurred, in hopes to simplify the information to the public.

But Doctor Trevino says even though this is the city’s new policy, he himself will continue reporting the full information and not withhold those details to the public.

