Commissioners decide on county employee procedure for COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A procedure on how county employees report to their employers regarding positive cases is in place.

Officials say employees have come to them with questions regarding coming back to work and pay.

Commissioners voted that any employee who tested positive for COVID-19, or is the primary care of someone who tested positive, must remain at home until both test negative in that household.

“Pay in the absence will be determined by the county policy at the time and any federal laws in place,” said John Galo, Webb County Commissioner precinct 3. “Furthermore, retesting must be performed no later than the first business day. We put ‘no later’ so they can do it earlier then the business day, after the 14th day of the positive result and every 7 days if they continue positive.”

The Webb County COVID-19 employee procedure is as follows:

- Employees must be retested at a facility approved by the county.

- Then they must provide proof to HR of test results within two working days of receiving the results.

- Failure to provide proof of test and being absent from work constitutes “abandonment of post” and employee could be terminated.

- If the employee shows proof of results after the two working days of receiving the results, they could be placed on leave without pay, equally to twice the days the proof was late.

