Father of Nuevo Laredo mayor passes away

Mayor Enrique Rivas Cuéllar took to social media to announce the passing of Enrique Rivas Ornelas
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Nuevo Laredo community is mourning the loss of a former Nuevo Laredo official, journalist and the father of Mayor Enrique Rivas Cuéllar.

On Wednesday, July 29th, The Nuevo Laredo mayor took to social media to announce the passing of his father Enrique Rivas Ornelas.

Mayor Rivas Cuellar said in part, “With all the pain in my heart I share that today a great man, an extraordinary friend, and a great father passed away. We are going to miss you a lot, Dad, but I am convinced that you are leaving in peace and with your head held high.

Mr. Ornelas was a man who practiced journalism in different media, in addition to being the president of a journalists' association and who worked in politics and became a local deputy.

He passed away at 83 years old.

