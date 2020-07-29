Advertisement

Health authority recommends “critical care panels” to local hospitals

The panel would step in to decide which patient would receive the life saving medication, while the others would be put on palliative treatments until more became available.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino spoke on Tuesday about a new protocol being recommended to the local hospitals called “critical care panels.”

The panels at each hospital would consist of physicians who would assist the hospitals in making some very tough decisions when it comes to the administration of scarce resources, such as medication to COVID patients.

With the current at capacity or near capacity levels at both Laredo Medical Center and Doctors Hospital, Doctor Trevino says these panels are critical when a decision needs to be made when there are limited resources available such as with the COVID medication, rendisivir.

As an example, Doctor Trevino used the scenario of multiple COVID patients arriving at the hospital, each requiring rendisivir but only enough for one.

At that point, the panel would step in to decide which patient would receive the life saving medication, while the others would be put on palliative treatments until more became available.

Doctor Trevino says by having a panel of physicians making this decision, any conflict of interest would be eliminated.

He made it clear that Laredo is not at this point yet, but he wants to be ready with the panels when the situation presents itself.

