Local doctor talks recovery and lasting impacts of COVID-19

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More and more people are recovering from the virus each day, a victorious step for many but some medical experts say it does not mean their battle is over.

One local doctor told KGNS about the lasting impact COVID-19 could possible have on a recovered patient.

Once you test positive for COVID-19, recovery can be a short journey for some, but a long one for others.

According to the World Health Organization, preliminary data shows the average clinical recovery for mild cases is approximately 2 weeks and is 3 to 6 weeks for patients with severe or critical disease.

Chair of Emergency Medicine at Laredo Medical Center, Doctor Luis Pelicia says there is growing evidence that some people are completely fine after battling the virus and others experience debilitating symptoms months after contracting the virus.

“Most of the literature is telling us the most recovered people are going to have symptoms for weeks or months,” said Doctor Pelicia.

He adds patients are showing respiratory difficulties even after testing negative.

“Mostly in the respiratory tract like they are going to have trouble breathing. Therefore, the most appropriate recommendation would be trying to establish contact with a family practitioner or internal medicine so they can continue monitoring you. Make sure that at some point its not reactivated or you are not going through complications that could happen later especially in the respiratory system.”

That World Health Organization says even after fighting off the virus, some are suffering long term fatigue.

The organization also says the virus can lead to an inflammatory process in air sacs and small blood vessels, and as a result it can take a long time for lung and heart functions to get back to normal.

“This is one healthy choice we can make and avoid getting COVID-19, because even if you’re not going to die from it and even if you’re not going to be admitted to hospital, a significant minority of people, even young people, find that hard to make a full and immediate recovery from the disease,” said Doctor Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Program.

Even though there is still a lot to learn about the specific damages COVID-19 can cause, doctors know full recover will be a challenging task for some so monitoring your health is key.

Doctor Pelicia says anyone who is experiencing symptoms or experiencing any after effects after recovering from COVID-19 should contact their primary healthcare provider.

