Advertisement

Local school districts discuss STAAR testing waiver

UISD and LISD say they are going to continue to provide quality instruction to its students
(KBTX)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texas students and teachers may have one less problem to worry about during the upcoming school year.

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that fifth and eighth-grade students will be able to move onto the next grade level regardless of their score on the yearly standardized test known as the STAAR Test.

Normally students entering middle school and high school must pass the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam but due to the ongoing pandemic, the governor waived this requirement for the 2020-2021 school year.

That means these students can still advance to the next grade level despite their score on the test.

David Gonzalez, the associate superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the United Independent School District says despite waiving the testing promotion requirement, instruction will continue as normal as it can.

Gonzalez says, at the same time, the expectation for the students is to do well academically and not only in those areas.

"Regardless of how the state holds us accountable as far as testing for any kind of promotion for students, I think the main emphasis is that as a district, we're going to continue to provide quality instruction for any student regardless of the grade level." Said, Gonzalez.

In a statement, the Laredo Independent School District is pleased with the governor's decision.

LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Rios says, "School districts are facing unprecedented challenges without the added pressure of high stakes retesting, we agree that students should not be penalized for something that is beyond their control."

Students in grades 3rd through eighth will still have to take the test. This time it will be held online in May.

As for student’s grades throughout the school year, the governor’s office says the traditional letter grading system will still be in place with some adjustments.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Father of Nuevo Laredo mayor passes away

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Nuevo Laredo community is mourning the loss of a former Nuevo Laredo official, journalist and the father of Mayor Enrique Rivas Cuéllar.

Local

No Border Wall Coalition to put up street mural as part of new campaign

Updated: 51 minutes ago
A local group that seeks to put a stop to the construction of the border wall is looking to put up a street mural to get its message across.

Local

TAMIU and Webb County Heritage Foundation to receive federal relief funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thousands of dollars of COVID-19 relief funds will be going to our local university and the Webb County Heritage Foundation.

Local

Zapata ISD to distribute Chromebooks to students on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Zapata Independent School District will be distributing state of the art technology to its students to help them with the upcoming school year.

Latest News

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Man accused of threatening women with a knife

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened two women with a knife.

Local

Man accused of pulling knife on victim after being told to move his tractor

Updated: 3 hours ago
A heated argument takes a terrifying turn after a man allegedly pulled out a knife on a victim.

Local

CEO of Volunteers Serving the Need named Budweiser Legacies winner

Updated: 3 hours ago
A local activist has been recognized as a Budweiser Legacies winner for making a difference in our community.

Local

Multiple law enforcement agencies shut down stash house in south Laredo

Updated: 4 hours ago
Border Patrol agents along with several other law enforcement agencies found over four-dozen undocumented immigrants living inside an alleged stash house.

Local

Police searching for man and woman wanted for questioning

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police need help identifying a couple of individuals who are believed to have made unauthorized purchases on a credit card.