Local school districts discuss STAAR testing waiver

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texas students and teachers may have one less problem to worry about during the upcoming school year.

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that fifth and eighth-grade students will be able to move onto the next grade level regardless of their score on the yearly standardized test known as the STAAR Test.

Normally students entering middle school and high school must pass the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam but due to the ongoing pandemic, the governor waived this requirement for the 2020-2021 school year.

That means these students can still advance to the next grade level despite their score on the test.

David Gonzalez, the associate superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the United Independent School District says despite waiving the testing promotion requirement, instruction will continue as normal as it can.

Gonzalez says, at the same time, the expectation for the students is to do well academically and not only in those areas.

"Regardless of how the state holds us accountable as far as testing for any kind of promotion for students, I think the main emphasis is that as a district, we're going to continue to provide quality instruction for any student regardless of the grade level." Said, Gonzalez.

In a statement, the Laredo Independent School District is pleased with the governor's decision.

LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Rios says, "School districts are facing unprecedented challenges without the added pressure of high stakes retesting, we agree that students should not be penalized for something that is beyond their control."

Students in grades 3rd through eighth will still have to take the test. This time it will be held online in May.

As for student’s grades throughout the school year, the governor’s office says the traditional letter grading system will still be in place with some adjustments.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.