Advertisement

Malik B, founding member of The Roots, has died at 47

Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.
Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.

The group announced the death of the Philadelphia-born emcee in a social media post Wednesday. The cause of death was not released.

Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, was a major contributor to the group, which includes Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter. He appeared on four albums before departing the group in 1999. The group won its first Grammy the following year.

The Roots, who also perform as the house band on the Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” paid homage to Malik B for his rap talents and faith.

“We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit,” the group said on Twitter. “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning.”

Malik B returned as a featured guest on the group’s 2006 album “Game Theory” and “Rising Down” in 2008. As a solo artist, he released two studio albums named “Street Assault” and “Unpredictable.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some Americans may be suffering from pandemic-related post-traumatic stress symptoms, study says

Updated: moments ago
|
This pandemic has fostered fear and forced change in our way of life and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post-traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

Coronavirus

Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the viral epidemic is endangering the modest economic recovery that followed a collapse in hiring and spending this spring. As a result, he said, the Fed plans to keep interest rates pinned near zero well into the future.

Local

Police searching for man believed to be tied to auto theft

Updated: 1 hours ago
Laredo Police need your help locating a man who is believed to be tied to an auto theft.

National

Census head wasn’t told about Trump district drawing order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham testified that he wasn’t informed ahead of time about President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

National Sports

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Updated: 2 hours ago
ACC limits football schedule to 11 games; Notre Dame will play 10 ACC foes and be eligible for the conference title game.

National Politics

US death toll from COVID tops 150,000 as virus aid talks continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Trump signaled his interest in preventing an eviction crisis as a federal moratorium expires Friday on millions of apartment units. But he and his top emissary to Congress portrayed an otherwise dismal outlook.

National Politics

Civil rights icon Lewis lauded as warrior at Georgia capitol

Updated: 2 hours ago
He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta. Wednesday's service is part of a series of public remembrances for Lewis that began over the weekend.

Local

New department at Laredo College specializes in preventing the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
As colleges and universities are concerned about health and safety, Laredo College is providing resources through a new department.

National

Outrage after NYPD hustles protester into unmarked van

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
The New York Police Department’s use of plainclothes officers and an unmarked minivan to haul away a vandalism suspect during a protest Tuesday created confusion and drew outrage from people who compared it to covert tactics used recently by federal agents in Portland, Oregon.