Man accused of pulling knife on victim after being told to move his tractor

Suspect charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
47-year-old Molina Vasquez
47-year-old Molina Vasquez(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A heated argument takes a terrifying turn after a man allegedly pulled out a knife on a victim.

Laredo Police arrested 47-year-old Molina Vasquez and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on Monday, July 28th at the 6900 block of Highway 359 when a victim told police that Vasquez had threatened him with a knife.

The victim stated that he asked Vasquez to move his tractor because it was blocking the exit to his property. After several minutes, the victim noticed Vasquez still hadn’t moved his tractor.

When the victim confronted Vasquez, a second time, he became irate and pulled out a knife.

After gathering the information from the victim, officers took Vasquez into custody.

