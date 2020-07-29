Man accused of threatening women with a knife

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened two women with a knife.

Laredo Police arrested 30-year-old Roberto Jaime Madrigal and charged him with two counts of assault causing bodily injury.

The incident happened on Monday, July 27th when officers were called out to the 4500 block of Gallagher Ave for an assault in progress.

Officers arrived at the location and met with two women who stated that Madrigal assaulted them.

According to the victims, Madrigal arrived at the home, got into an argument with both women and eventually took out a weapon believed to be a knife, and threatened both victims.

The woman were able to push Madrigal out of the way and managed to contact the police.

