Advertisement

Man accused of threatening women with a knife

Two woman say 30-year-old Roberto Jaime Madrigal threatened them with a knife
30-year-old Roberto Jaime Madrigal
30-year-old Roberto Jaime Madrigal(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened two women with a knife.

Laredo Police arrested 30-year-old Roberto Jaime Madrigal and charged him with two counts of assault causing bodily injury.

The incident happened on Monday, July 27th when officers were called out to the 4500 block of Gallagher Ave for an assault in progress.

Officers arrived at the location and met with two women who stated that Madrigal assaulted them.

According to the victims, Madrigal arrived at the home, got into an argument with both women and eventually took out a weapon believed to be a knife, and threatened both victims.

The woman were able to push Madrigal out of the way and managed to contact the police.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 12 minutes ago

Local

Man accused of pulling knife on victim after being told to move his tractor

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A heated argument takes a terrifying turn after a man allegedly pulled out a knife on a victim.

Local

CEO of Volunteers Serving the Need named Budweiser Legacies winner

Updated: 37 minutes ago
A local activist has been recognized as a Budweiser Legacies winner for making a difference in our community.

Local

Multiple law enforcement agencies shut down stash house in south Laredo

Updated: 1 hours ago
Border Patrol agents along with several other law enforcement agencies found over four-dozen undocumented immigrants living inside an alleged stash house.

Latest News

Local

Police searching for man and woman wanted for questioning

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police need help identifying a couple of individuals who are believed to have made unauthorized purchases on a credit card.

Local

Local school districts respond to Attorney General’s statement

Updated: 2 hours ago
UISD Superintendent Bobby Santos says, "It seems the commissioner, the different government agencies are constantly changing these rules on us. And we want to provide the best we can for our students."

Local

Local school districts respond to Attorney General’s statement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
10p newscast recording

News

Local doctor talks recovery and lasting impacts of COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
Even though there is still a lot to learn about the specific damages COVID-19 can cause, doctors know full recover will be a challenging task for some so monitoring your health is key.

News

Health authority recommends “critical care panels” to local hospitals

Updated: 13 hours ago
The panel would step in to decide which patient would receive the life saving medication, while the others would be put on palliative treatments until more became available.

News

City Council approves purchase of disinfecting tunnels

Updated: 14 hours ago
These tunnels will be placed at city owned areas such as the police department, airport, and others.