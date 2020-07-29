Multiple law enforcement agencies shut down stash house in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents along with several other law enforcement agencies found over four-dozen undocumented immigrants living inside an alleged stash house.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 28th when agents received a tip from the Webb County Constable’s Office regarding suspicious activity at a house near the 4700 block of Chibcha Court.

Agents along with the Webb County Attorney’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department knocked on the door and found 52 individuals, including three juveniles living inside the home.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador and living in the U.S. illegally.

All were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

