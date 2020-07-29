Advertisement

Multiple law enforcement agencies shut down stash house in south Laredo

Agents find 52 undocumented immigrants living inside stash house
Agents find 52 undocumented immigrants living in stash house
Agents find 52 undocumented immigrants living in stash house(Border Patrol)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents along with several other law enforcement agencies found over four-dozen undocumented immigrants living inside an alleged stash house.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 28th when agents received a tip from the Webb County Constable’s Office regarding suspicious activity at a house near the 4700 block of Chibcha Court.

Agents along with the Webb County Attorney’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department knocked on the door and found 52 individuals, including three juveniles living inside the home.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador and living in the U.S. illegally.

All were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Police searching for man and woman wanted for questioning

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Police need help identifying a couple of individuals who are believed to have made unauthorized purchases on a credit card.

Local

Local school districts respond to Attorney General’s statement

Updated: 1 hour ago
UISD Superintendent Bobby Santos says, "It seems the commissioner, the different government agencies are constantly changing these rules on us. And we want to provide the best we can for our students."

Local

Local school districts respond to Attorney General’s statement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
10p newscast recording

News

Local doctor talks recovery and lasting impacts of COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
Even though there is still a lot to learn about the specific damages COVID-19 can cause, doctors know full recover will be a challenging task for some so monitoring your health is key.

Latest News

News

Health authority recommends “critical care panels” to local hospitals

Updated: 11 hours ago
The panel would step in to decide which patient would receive the life saving medication, while the others would be put on palliative treatments until more became available.

News

City Council approves purchase of disinfecting tunnels

Updated: 12 hours ago
These tunnels will be placed at city owned areas such as the police department, airport, and others.

News

City to no longer announce underlying causes in COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 13 hours ago
Doctor Trevino says even though the city’s new policy is to no longer report if a patient who died of COVID-19 had an underlying health condition or where the death occurred, he himself will continue reporting the full information and not withhold those details to the public.

Local

Congressman Cuellar says last goodbyes to Congressman John Lewis

Updated: 13 hours ago
On Monday Congressman Henry Cuellar took to Twitter as he said his final goodbyes to John Lewis.

News

Proposed city budget in the works

Updated: 13 hours ago
With a total budget of nearly $750 million and a general fund of only $200 million, the city is going to need to tighten it’s belt and make hard decisions for the upcoming year.

News

Commissioners decide on county employee procedure for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
Commissioners voted that any Webb County employee who tested positive for COVID-19 must remain at home until testing negative.