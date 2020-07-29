Advertisement

New department at Laredo College specializes in preventing the spread of COVID-19

Health and Safety Operations Center keeping staff and students safe while on campus
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Higher education institutions continue to figure out ways to stay safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

As colleges and universities are concerned about health and safety, Laredo College is providing resources through a new department.

Laredo College opened its Health and Safety Operations Center earlier this month.

The center is a service for both staff and students focusing on preventing the spread of the virus in the college through creating action plans across many departments.

After the pandemic affected two of the LC's major programs, the athletics department and its childcare center were both suspended for a year.

It didn't take long for Laredo College to open the center and utilize the same staff from the departments that were affected by the virus.

HSOC is a staff of 17 that makeup two teams; a contact investigations team that handles contact tracing after students or staff report they may be positive and a building assessment team that oversees every building--including those in the south campus.

Their mission is to make sure that buildings have enough hand sanitizer stations, and that employees are properly social distancing from each other.

The center also provides resources to students upon request such as hand sanitizers and masks.

Although many students may not be around since they are virtual learning, Laredo College still wants to prepare in case of an emergency.

