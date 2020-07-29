Advertisement

No Border Wall Coalition to put up street mural as part of new campaign

The campaign is called, “Defund the Wall, Fund Our Future”
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local group that seeks to put a stop to the construction of the border wall is looking to put up a street mural to get its message across.

The group "No Border Wall Coalition" is in charge of the initiative that was talked about at the Monday night meeting.

After public comment and a presentation highlighting the areas where the border wall will take over, the council approved the agenda item.

The group will use the section of Victoria Street right in front of the Federal Courthouse as their canvas.

Before reaching a vote, they were advised by the assistant city manager and acting city attorney Kristina Hale said that rule of law does not allow for this mural to represent a political stance.

District Eight Councilman Roberto Balli argued that if it's something not on the ballot of any upcoming elections then it's not a political stance.

The item moved forward with an amendment saying this is not political.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, we speak to the organizers behind the mural about their message and how it will be funded.

