Advertisement

Police: Man linked to white supremacy group sparked Minneapolis riots over Floyd

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (Gray News) - Police say a man captured on surveillance video breaking windows at a south Minneapolis auto parts store in the days after George Floyd’s death is a Hell’s Angels member who was bent on stirring up social unrest.

The man was dubbed “Umbrella Man” for his all-black get-up. His actions soon led to an arson fire May 27 that police say was the first of several that transformed peaceful protests into chaos. The fires spread and caused an estimated $500 million in damage.

“The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension … this individual’s sole aim was to incite violence,” said Minneapolis police, as cited by WCCO.

The Star Tribune reports a Minneapolis police arson investigator wrote in a search warrant affidavit police identified the 32-year-old suspect through an emailed tip last week.

The search warrant says the man is a known associate of the Aryan Cowboys, a prison gang out of Minnesota and Kentucky. The tip claims he wanted to “sow discord and racial unrest,” WCCO reports.

Police have also linked him to a June incident in Stillwater, Minnesota, where a Muslim woman was harassed by a motorcycle club wearing Aryan Cowboy leather vests.

A Minneapolis police spokesman tells The Associated Press the investigation is open and active.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Minneapolis police identify suspect believed to have escalated violence during Floyd protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The man was dubbed “Umbrella Man” for his all-black get-up. His actions led to an arson fire that police say was the first of several that transformed peaceful protests into chaos.

National

Woman's death in great white shark attack shocks Maine community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Officials say the shark fatally bit the 63-year-old victim while she was swimming off Bailey Island.

News

Local doctor talks recovery and lasting impacts of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Even though there is still a lot to learn about the specific damages COVID-19 can cause, doctors know full recover will be a challenging task for some so monitoring your health is key.

News

Health authority recommends “critical care panels” to local hospitals

Updated: 2 hours ago
The panel would step in to decide which patient would receive the life saving medication, while the others would be put on palliative treatments until more became available.

Latest News

News

City Council approves purchase of disinfecting tunnels

Updated: 3 hours ago
These tunnels will be placed at city owned areas such as the police department, airport, and others.

National

Experts worry about errors if census schedule is sped up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
After asking for coronavirus-related deadline extensions in April, the Trump administration now appears to be abandoning that request.

News

City to no longer announce underlying causes in COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
Doctor Trevino says even though the city’s new policy is to no longer report if a patient who died of COVID-19 had an underlying health condition or where the death occurred, he himself will continue reporting the full information and not withhold those details to the public.

Local

Congressman Cuellar says last goodbyes to Congressman John Lewis

Updated: 4 hours ago
On Monday Congressman Henry Cuellar took to Twitter as he said his final goodbyes to John Lewis.

News

Proposed city budget in the works

Updated: 4 hours ago
With a total budget of nearly $750 million and a general fund of only $200 million, the city is going to need to tighten it’s belt and make hard decisions for the upcoming year.

National

AMC, Universal reach agreement to allow films to play at home sooner

Updated: 4 hours ago
In a sign of how the pandemic is remaking Hollywood traditions, AMC Theatres and Universal Studios on Tuesday announced an agreement to shorten the exclusive theatrical window to just 17 days for the studio's films.