Police searching for man and woman wanted for questioning

Couple is believed to have made unauthorized purchases on a credit card
Police need help identifying subjects believed to be tied to credit card abuse
Police need help identifying subjects believed to be tied to credit card abuse
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a couple of individuals who are believed to have made an unauthorized purchase on a credit card.

The two were captured on surveillance video driving off in what looks like a gray-colored Camaro.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the individuals or their location you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

