Police searching for man and woman wanted for questioning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a couple of individuals who are believed to have made an unauthorized purchase on a credit card.

The two were captured on surveillance video driving off in what looks like a gray-colored Camaro.

Police searching for man and woman accused of credit card fraud (Laredo Police Department)

If you have any information regarding the identity of the individuals or their location you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.