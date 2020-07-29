Police searching for man and woman wanted for questioning
Couple is believed to have made unauthorized purchases on a credit card
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a couple of individuals who are believed to have made an unauthorized purchase on a credit card.
The two were captured on surveillance video driving off in what looks like a gray-colored Camaro.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the individuals or their location you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.