Police searching for man believed to be tied to auto theft
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities need your help identifying an individual who is believed to be tied to an auto theft case.
The man was caught on surveillance video wearing what looks like a red colored Guess shirt.
If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of this individual, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
