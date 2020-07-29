Police searching for man believed to be tied to auto theft

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities need your help identifying an individual who is believed to be tied to an auto theft case.

The man was caught on surveillance video wearing what looks like a red colored Guess shirt.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of this individual, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

