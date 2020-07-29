Proposed city budget in the works

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Moving on to city government, the pandemic has left the City of Laredo in a hole of around $20 million.

According to City Manager Robert Eads, next year’s fiscal year will be a challenge. However, a proposed budget is already in the works.

With a total budget of nearly $750 million and a general fund of only $200 million, the city is going to need to tighten it’s belt and make hard decisions for the upcoming year.

“The City of Laredo enters a time of economic uncertainty before you is a balanced budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021,” said City Manager Robert Eads. “It is a much different message than what I would have wanted to present you on my first official message as your city manager. Every year, the city struggles in presenting a balanced budget, always stating how difficult it was to balance. This year, however, with the alarming and declining economy the pandemic caused was certainly the most difficult I, or staff, have ever experienced.”

Monday night, Eads explained to council that the COVID-19 pandemic has really had a strong impact to our budget, therefore causing a shortfall of $20 million.

At the beginning of this fiscal year, Laredo was doing well, but when the virus crept into our community we went on an economic decline that Eads says barely pushed us across the finish line.

Two of the three main sources of revenue for the general fund sales tax and bridge the hardest hit by COVID.

“The city will not see the same level of record growth as in recent years,” the city manager said. “Sales tax is anticipated to experience an approximate 10% decline, while bridge revenues are expected to decrease by 14%. The city also expects a decline in fees collected due to economic strains in the local, state, and national levels.”

Since the pandemic is still with us the city needs to work around it.

It is proposed to cut costs by closing parks, rec centers, pools, and libraries; as well as freezing positions, including the placement of furlough.

“And are now, unfortunately, recommending layoffs in some areas, as we monitor revenues. Yes, we are at that point.”

For the 17th year the city will keep the property tax rate at point 634 percent. However, property values are going up 4.14%.

Furthermore, 63.5% of general fund will be going towards fire and police with fire receiving roughly $57 million and police getting around $75 million.

“Through this trying time the Laredo department has ensured the safety of our community and it’s citizens.”

This is not the final budget, City Council will need to go through a budget workshop to determine what it will be.

Budget workshops are set for August 11th through the 13th.

Final budget will be approved in late August.

