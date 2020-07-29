TAMIU and Webb County Heritage Foundation to receive federal relief funds

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Thousands of dollars of COVID-19 relief funds will be going to our local university and a local nonprofit organization.

On Wednesday, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that Texas A&M International University will receive $2,500 of federal funds and the Webb County Heritage Foundation will receive $5,000.

The funds will be used to cover both operating and programming expenses, enabling recipients to pay overhead costs, retain staff, shift in-person programming to online and make resources available to those who depend on them for education and connection.

TAMIU’s Humanity Department will hire five to six speakers for a virtual speaker series from August 2020 to May 2021. The speaker series will focus on South Texas history, culture, sports, and literature.

Cuellar says, educational and cultural organizations have suffered immensely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The congressman added, “As a senior member on the Appropriations Committee, I will work hard in ensuring that these types of organizations receive the necessary funding and resources to advance the arts within our communities.”

The funds were awarded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities or CARES Act.

