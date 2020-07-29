Texas Attorney General: “no authority to shutdown schools”

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas attorney general says local health officials don’t have the authority to shut down schools solely to prevent a future spread of the coronavirus

Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Tuesday that such a decision rests solely with school officials.

Paxton issued his “legal guidance” amid a fierce debate in Texas among local governments, health officials, parents and teachers as to how and when to open school.

We reached out to both school districts regarding this development.

Robert Santos with UISD says they were in the process of working on a possible 8 week schedule of online instruction when they got this letter.

He says they are trying to find a way to move forward despite some repeated changes.

“In our case, I want our attorneys to interpret what else is on the email, or letter from the attorney general,” said Santos. “As to what we can or can’t do, I mean every day it seems the commissioner, the different government agencies are constantly changing these rules on us. And for us, we want to provide the best we can, the best situation for our students, but at the same time, it’s a safety issue. We need to look out for our students and staff. So, we don’t know yet until our attorneys interpret what it is we can or can’t do.”

Meanwhile, Laredo ISD Superintendent Doctor Sylvia Rios also responded to Paxton’s latest decision.

In a statement she says:

“Laredo ISD’s recent actions and decisions regarding our instructional plan for the 2020-21 school year are the result of much discussion and careful study of available research and data.

We will continue consulting with health authorities and tea to create a robust and safe learning environment for our children, staff, and community.

We are also confident that by partnering with the state of Texas and our local health authority, our school district will be able to move forward with plans to start the new school year on August 24th, providing our children with the quality education that they truly deserve amidst the challenges posed by the threat of a world pandemic.”

