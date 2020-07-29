Advertisement

Zapata ISD to distribute Chromebooks to students on Thursday

Zapata County ISD
Zapata County ISD(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Zapata Independent School District will be distributing state of the art technology to its students to help them with the upcoming school year.

Due to the rise in coronavirus cases in south Texas, the school district decided to start the year via remote learning.

As a result, the school district will be providing Chromebooks to its students, so they can have access to the class assignments.

Freshmen students will be able to pick up their devices on Thursday, July 30th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If a parent has not registered their child, they will not be able to pick up the laptop.

If you registered your child via parent portal you will need to fill out an income survey which can be picked up at the office.

Parents that did curb side registration and took a packet home to complete registration, form needs to be returned to be able to get Chromebook.

