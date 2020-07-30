Alleged burglar caught using victim’s stolen deibt card

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a woman’s purse and used her debit card.

Laredo Police arrested 44-year-old Conrado Fernandez Jr. and charged him with credit card abuse.

The incident happened on March 31st when a woman called police saying someone stole her purse from her tractor-trailer which contained her debit card.

According to the woman, she was asleep inside the vehicle when she heard the door close.

When she woke up she realized that her purse was missing.

A report was filed, and the case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force for further investigation.

After a thorough investigation, Fernandez Jr. was identified as having used the credit card at a local bank to make a withdraw of about $800.

The case was then presented to the District Attorney’s Office who believed there was enough evidence to warrant an arrest.

