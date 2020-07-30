Artist reveals “Plight of the Monarch” Mural

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An artist is doing his best to express the plight monarch's face as they fly down south.

The mural is a reality thanks to funds from the Union Pacific Foundation.

Antonio Briones the artist commissioned by RGISC says he centered on the hardships the monarchs face as they migrate down south as he came up with a design for the mural.

Manuel Juarez who is with RGISC admits it's not the only thing they are working on to raise awareness on the cause.

Juarez says they want to have it ready in the fall in time for the monarch's migration coming up in October.

He adds, “We’ll have a brand new very high-quality pollinator habitat in place as well and this is so the monarchs and other pollinators as well have a place to rest and refuel on their journey and continue on through down to Mexico.”

Both of these features will be open to the public at the Eliseo Valdez Jr. Park located off the Zacate Creek Hike & Bike Trails at the corner of Lyon St. and San Francisco.

