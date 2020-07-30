Advertisement

Border Patrol agents render aid to crash victim

Victim sustained face injuries
Border Patrol agents render aid to crash victim
Border Patrol agents render aid to crash victim(Border Patrol)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rendered aid to the victim of a rollover accident near Bruni, Texas.

The incident happened on July 29th when an agent encountered the accident on Highway 359, three miles east of Bruni.

Agents say the driver had sustained facial injuries but otherwise appeared to be unharmed.

A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician arrived at the scene, evaluated, and treated the individual’s injury.

Agents remained with the victim and assisted with traffic control until the Webb County deputies and EMS arrived on scene.   

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City approves COVID-19 assistance programs

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Over five million dollars of CARES Act funding will be going to programs to help small business owners, individuals in quarantine and the homeless.

Local

DACA changes spark fear among recipients

Updated: 1 hour ago
The White House announced this week the United States will take steps to wind down legal protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA recipients.

Local

Investigation leads to the discovery of undocumented immigrants, drugs and a firearm

Updated: 2 hours ago
During the investigation, a U.S. Citizen was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and 3.5 ounces of marijuana.

Local

Alleged burglar caught using victim’s stolen debit card

Updated: 3 hours ago
An alleged car burglar is identified as the prime suspect after he allegedly used the victim's stolen debit card to withdraw money.

Latest News

Local

Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you are looking to get tested for the coronavirus, Webb County is looking to offer free COVID-19 testing next week at the Webb County Fair and Expo Pavilion.

News

No Border Wall Coalition paints downtown mural

Updated: 15 hours ago
A local group is taking to the streets to send a message to Washington leaders to defund the border wall, and instead fund our future.

News

Local speaks about personal COVID-19 impact

Updated: 16 hours ago
We told you about the possible lasting effects COVID-19 can have on those who test positive, but there are other ways the pandemic is affecting others.

News

Senator Zaffirini holds workshop for educators

Updated: 16 hours ago
Senator Judith Zaffirini says she understands it can be a very stressful time for educators, that’s why she held a virtual workshop called “Back to school? The ABC’s of COVID-19.”

News

Local hospitals continue to have Remdesivir on hand

Updated: 18 hours ago
Doctor Victor Trevino announced that both hospitals have the COVID fighting medication, Remdesivir, on hand.

News

Nursing home COVID-19 update

Updated: 20 hours ago
During Wednesday’s media briefing, Doctor Victor Trevino updated the public on the latest development at Laredo’s nursing homes.