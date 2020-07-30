Border Patrol agents render aid to crash victim

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rendered aid to the victim of a rollover accident near Bruni, Texas.

The incident happened on July 29th when an agent encountered the accident on Highway 359, three miles east of Bruni.

Agents say the driver had sustained facial injuries but otherwise appeared to be unharmed.

A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician arrived at the scene, evaluated, and treated the individual’s injury.

Agents remained with the victim and assisted with traffic control until the Webb County deputies and EMS arrived on scene.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.