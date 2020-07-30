Advertisement

City approves COVID-19 assistance programs

Community Development secured two grants from the federal government amounting to 5.9 million dollars
City of Laredo approves COVID-19 assistance program
City of Laredo approves COVID-19 assistance program(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Motel vouchers, homelessness prevention, and small business loans are just a few COVID-19 related programs that will start up soon.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members approved CARES Act funding for programs within economic and community development.

Community Development Department was able to obtain over five million dollars from the federal government.

The money will be used for motel vouchers for individuals that need quarantine.

Funds will also go to homelessness prevention and street outreach.

On the economic side, programs such as small business assistance were approved funding.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, the city manager explains what each program means and when he expects them to get started.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

DACA changes spark fear among recipients

Updated: 1 hour ago
The White House announced this week the United States will take steps to wind down legal protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA recipients.

Local

Border Patrol agents render aid to crash victim

Updated: 1 hour ago
Border Patrol agents rendered aid to the victim of a rollover accident near Bruni, Texas.

Local

Investigation leads to the discovery of undocumented immigrants, drugs and a firearm

Updated: 2 hours ago
During the investigation, a U.S. Citizen was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and 3.5 ounces of marijuana.

Local

Alleged burglar caught using victim’s stolen debit card

Updated: 3 hours ago
An alleged car burglar is identified as the prime suspect after he allegedly used the victim's stolen debit card to withdraw money.

Latest News

Local

Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you are looking to get tested for the coronavirus, Webb County is looking to offer free COVID-19 testing next week at the Webb County Fair and Expo Pavilion.

News

No Border Wall Coalition paints downtown mural

Updated: 15 hours ago
A local group is taking to the streets to send a message to Washington leaders to defund the border wall, and instead fund our future.

News

Local speaks about personal COVID-19 impact

Updated: 16 hours ago
We told you about the possible lasting effects COVID-19 can have on those who test positive, but there are other ways the pandemic is affecting others.

News

Senator Zaffirini holds workshop for educators

Updated: 16 hours ago
Senator Judith Zaffirini says she understands it can be a very stressful time for educators, that’s why she held a virtual workshop called “Back to school? The ABC’s of COVID-19.”

News

Local hospitals continue to have Remdesivir on hand

Updated: 18 hours ago
Doctor Victor Trevino announced that both hospitals have the COVID fighting medication, Remdesivir, on hand.

News

Nursing home COVID-19 update

Updated: 20 hours ago
During Wednesday’s media briefing, Doctor Victor Trevino updated the public on the latest development at Laredo’s nursing homes.