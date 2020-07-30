City approves COVID-19 assistance programs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Motel vouchers, homelessness prevention, and small business loans are just a few COVID-19 related programs that will start up soon.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members approved CARES Act funding for programs within economic and community development.

Community Development Department was able to obtain over five million dollars from the federal government.

The money will be used for motel vouchers for individuals that need quarantine.

Funds will also go to homelessness prevention and street outreach.

On the economic side, programs such as small business assistance were approved funding.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, the city manager explains what each program means and when he expects them to get started.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.