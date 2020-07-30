Advertisement

City no longer offering recovery letters or de-isolation notices

The new policy will start this Friday
File photo: City of Laredo Health Department
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is advising residents that they will no longer be providing recovery letters or de-isolation notices.

During the most recent media briefing, the city's Interim Health Director Richard Chamberlain said providing a letter to everyone they tested is no longer sustainable given the thousands of cases that have been reported this month alone.

Instead, they will provide letters to people who request them that were tested at the health department.

That new policy begins this Friday.

Officials are also asking local providers for their help in this process.

Chamberlain says, “I am requesting and via the health authority as well primary care providers attending physicians and health care organizations to support public health and provide end of isolation notifications to their recovered asymptomatic, mild, and moderate COVID-19 patients after 14 days using the symptoms based strategy or what they believe is best for their patients’ health.”

Furthermore, the city is reminding residents that free testing is still available at the Sames Auto Arena.

That is taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and being handled by a private company that has the capacity of handling around 400 people per day.

This testing will go on through this Saturday, August the first.

The county will also be conducting its free testing next week at the county fairgrounds.

