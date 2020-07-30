Contestant for Disabilities Film Challenge hopes to inspire others with his story

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -This summer commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, an act that gives people with disabilities equality and opportunity to do more things.

Jorge Espitia is part of a film challenge that shines a light on people who live with disabilities and are trying to live normal lives all while following their dreams.

“Koky” Jorge Espitia didn’t always have a disability. Ten years ago, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, taking away the passion he once had since he was a kid which was performing, singing, songwriting, hosting along with simple everyday tasks such as walking and speaking.

After hearing about the Disabilities Film Challenge on KGNS, he decided to be a part of it.

The goal of the film challenge is to change the way disability is viewed, giving filmmakers the opportunity to tell their unique stories which allowed Koky the chance to tell his.

His documentary shows how his life was changed after being diagnosed with the brain tumor showing both challenges and progress.

The hardest thing for Koky is not being able to sing anymore, he's taken various therapies to speak the way he does today.

Koky says, he wants to share what he has been through and for people to know that you can get through disease, sickness, or any problem in life.

Three winners are chosen for the competition and the campaign runs from July 25 to August 2nd and the way to win is by getting "Likes" and views on various platforms and he is asking for the community's support.

It’s his first year joining the challenge and he hopes to continue being a part of it next year to show people his story and to show people that he believes in miracles.

