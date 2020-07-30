DACA changes spark fear among recipients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The White House announced this week the United States will take steps to wind down legal protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA recipients.

In a memo, the Trump administration says it will not be accepting new DACA applications while the program's legality is reviewed.

It says it will consider applications for renewal on a case by case basis but will limit the provision to one year rather than a two-year renewal.

This move comes after the Supreme Court rejected President Trump's plan to end the DACA program in June.

