Investigation leads to the discovery of undocumented immigrants, drugs and a firearm

During the investigation, a U.S. Citizen was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and 3.5 ounces of marijuana.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Four undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement agencies foiled two criminal undertakings in Laredo.

The first incident happened on July 29th when agents at the south station and Webb County Constables conducted a search on an alleged stash house at the 400 block of Main Street.

The search revealed two individuals inside the home. One individual was from Mexico and living in the U.S. illegally. The U.S. Citizen was taken into custody for possession of a stolen firearm and 3.5 ounces of marijuana.

The second incident happened in the afternoon when agents conducted a welfare check at a local hotel room at the 4900 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

When agents entered the room, they found three Mexican Nationals who were illegally present in the U.S.

All of the individuals were taken into custody pending further investigation.

