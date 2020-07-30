Advertisement

Local hospitals continue to have Remdesivir on hand

Doctor Victor Trevino announced that both hospitals have the COVID fighting medication, Remdesivir, on hand.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A lack of Remdesivir in Laredo has been a major concern for local health providers over the last month or so as the number of critically ill patients and deaths at both Laredo hospitals continue to rise.

However, on Wednesday Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino announced that both hospitals have the COVID fighting medication on hand.

“I would like to inform that hospitals have told us that they’ve purchased commercially Remdesivir that was not available through the state,” said Doctor Trevino. “LMC has initially 172 vials, they are down to 160, doctors hospital has 195 vials.”

Up until now, the state had been issuing out Remdesivir to counties but distribution has become scarce with the number of cases rising across the country.

