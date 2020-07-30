Advertisement

Local speaks about personal COVID-19 impact

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We told you about the possible lasting effects COVID-19 can have on those who test positive, but there are other ways the pandemic is affecting others.

While full recovery can take up to weeks or months for some, many affected, like Zulema Chavez, have seen the pandemic affect their family psychologically and financially.

She says the virus has struck a nerve with the youngest members of the family, including fear of the unknown.

“We were scared that we were going to lose our jobs and my little girl was very scared that she was going to lose us,” said Zulema. “Sometimes she cried every night and told us she didn’t want us to die or anything like that. Also, we were very scared that we would land in the hospital and our bills would be getting higher. We not only have that, we have our mortgage, the hospital bills and we thought we’d be seriously in debt.”

Chavez urges the community to please continue social distancing and before leaving your home to grab that face covering and properly use it.

