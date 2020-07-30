Nursing home COVID-19 update

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During Wednesday’s media briefing, Doctor Victor Trevino updated the public on the latest development at Laredo’s nursing homes.

Regent still remains under quarantine with 102 positive cases. Of these, 72 are residents, 51 of these active, and of the 30 staff, 5 of these active.

Currently, 18 deaths are associated with Regent Care.

Over at Laredo Nursing and Rehab, they are currently not under quarantine, but they have had an additional death, so now have 2 deaths associated with their facility.

At Retama West, they continue under quarantine with 18 positive case, of which 3 residents are active with. Lastly, 16 staff tested positive with 13 active currently.

