Police search for missing Ga. mother after 2-year-old son found wandering alone in Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. (WPLG/CNN) - The sisters of a missing Georgia woman are extremely worried after their 2-year-old nephew was found wandering alone in Florida at least two weeks after they last heard from his mother.

Police announced Wednesday they found a truck owned by 21-year-old Leila Cavett in Hollywood, Florida. They say her last known location was possibly in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and US 441.

The search for Cavett began after her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn Cavett Arnold, was found wandering in a T-shirt and dirty diaper Sunday morning outside the Edge Apartments in Miramar. Police didn’t know who the boy was for more than 24 hours until word reached family members in Alabama.

Cavett’s three sisters, mother, brother, grandmother and other family members drove to Hollywood to assist in the search. The sisters say they haven’t heard from Cavett since July 17. Her last text was sent July 23, and her last interaction on social media was July 26.

The family says Cavett, who lives in Georgia, has no connections to South Florida, and they don’t know why she and her son were in the area.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” said Cavett’s sister, Gina Lewis. “So, it’s not like they were taking a vacation out of the blue with the baby. There’s no way.”

The family also says Cavett would have never left Kamdyn alone.

“She has been a great mother to Kamdyn, and she would have never left him like that. That’s how we instantly knew that this was bigger,” Lewis said. “I definitely just want to know that my sister is OK.”

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate Cavett, who they are now identifying as a missing person. Police have said they are concerned for the 21-year-old’s safety.

Family members released photos of her that showed a tattoo of her son’s name on her right arm, as well as the Jesus “Fish” symbol on her right wrist. The Jesus fish is a well-recognized symbol consisting of two curved lines that resemble the image of a fish.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department.

Kamdyn is currently being cared for by the Department of Children and Families and is staying with a foster family. A hearing regarding his situation will be held in mid-August.

