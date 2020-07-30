Senator Zaffirini holds workshop for educators

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As school districts figure out how to move forward this coming school year, Senator Judith Zaffirini brought some ease to hundreds of educators.

As the new school year quickly approaches, teachers across Texas are figuring out what to expect.

Senator Judith Zaffirini says she understands it can be a very stressful time for educators, that’s why she held a virtual workshop called “Back to school? The ABC’s of COVID-19.”

“The goal today is to empower parents, educators, other adults with researched based information to protect our students and themselves,” said Senator Zaffirini.

The workshop consisted of a panel made up of leading family physicians and psychologist to advise on best practices and coping skills for the next school year.

Doctor Tammy Camp, the Texas Pediatric Society president, went over how to keep COVID-19 out of the classroom. She addressed matters like speaking to students about the need of wearing mask and the importance of teachers being prepared to modify lessons.

“Even when schools reopen, virtual learning will not be over,” said Dr. Camp. “All of us should go into this school year with the attitude that and expectation that we will probably need to do both.”

Doctor Maria Colon Gonzalez, the lead family physician for Vera Whole Health, spoke about the best practices educators can implement.

Furthermore Doctor Megan Mooney, the president of the Texas Psychological Association, shared tips on how teachers should be aware of their students’ mental health, but also their’s.

“You can use games or arts and crafts to reinforce ways to relax your body and breathing,” said Dr. Mooney.

This hour-long workshop also gave the opportunity for over 400 educators from across the lone star state to submit questions.

Zaffirini hopes providing this type of resource will ease the start of the new school year for many.

The public is invited to watch the complete workshop which is available on Senator Zaffirini’s Facebook page.

