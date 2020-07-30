Advertisement

Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing

Testing to take place at the Webb County Fair and Expo Pavilion
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are looking to get tested for the coronavirus, Webb County is looking to offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, August 3rd at the Webb County Fair and Expo Pavilion.

Testing will start next week and will continue through Friday, August 7th.

Members of the Texas Army National Guard will be administering the tests.

No appointment is needed; however, residents must bring and ID in order to take the test.

Testing is open to the public with no restrictions.

Residents in the meantime are encouraged to continue practicing CDC guidelines and continue to wash their hands, practice social distancing, and wear a mask.

