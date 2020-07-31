Billboards honor those who have perished due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As hundreds of families mourn the deaths of those taken by the coronavirus, one local business wants to help honor their lives.

Lamar Advertising in Laredo is accepting photos of people who have passed away due to COVID-19.

The photos will be displayed on two of the company's digital billboards.

Lamar Advertising says they hope to place a name and a face to those who fought hard but to also remind the community that this pandemic is a serious matter.

Coming on KGNS News at Ten, we’ll tell you how you can submit a picture.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.