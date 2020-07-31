City reports five new deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another five residents have lost their battle to COIVD-19 putting our death toll at 127.

On Friday, July 31st, the City of Laredo announced five new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement released from the city, the 123rd death was a man in his 80s who passed away on Tuesday, July 28th.

The 124th death was a man in his late 20s who passed away on Thursday, July 30th.

The 125th death was a man in his mid-80s who passed away on Monday, July 27th.

The 126th death was a man in his mid-60s who passed away on Thursday, July 30th and the 127th death was a man in his early 60s who passed away on Thursday, July 30th.

Officials are reminding residents to stay home if you are sick and to call your doctor if you experience mild symptoms.

If it is a dire emergency, call 9-1-1.

