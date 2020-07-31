Advertisement

City officials meet with Governor Abbott via video conference

Abbott grants city permission to shut down bingo halls and eight-liner businesses
(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -During Friday’s media briefing, officials say they had a video conference with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and as well as other state officials.

The main questions were dealing with the overflow in ICU patients.

Local officials asked about loosening the restrictions at the Red Roof Inn or the step-down care facility that could house non-ICU COVID-19 Patients.

As of now, five patients are in the 100-room facility.

According to Interim Fire Chief, Ramiro Elizondo, the criteria is still under discussion, but an update will be provided soon.

Also, for the past few days, members of the Texas Department of Emergency Management Team were in the Gateway City to evaluate both Laredo hospitals.

They'll also be assessing the situation to determine if a stand-alone facility for ICU patients is needed.

During the meeting, Mayor Pete Saenz asked the governor if they have the authority to close down eight-liner businesses and or bingos since they result in large gatherings.

According to Mayor Pete Saenz, the governor gave them the green light to close said establishments; however, restaurants will continue to allow dine-in at 50 percent, but a curfew might be applied to restaurant rules regarding dine in.

Those businesses caught violating the city’s orders may receive a penalty in the form of a fine.

According to the city attorney Kristina Hale, the governor indicated closure to be effective immediately.

Hale says they are in the process of getting the executive order signed.

