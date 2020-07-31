Health authority warns of dangers of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There have been many misconceptions when it comes to the coronavirus.

A more common one has to do with certain vitamins and medications that some claim can fight the virus.

Vaccines: we’ve heard health officials talk about them for months since the start of the pandemic. Some say we are closer now than ever to discovering one that treats COVID-19, but they also want to spread the word about one drug that should not be used, in their opinion.

“The overwhelming medical and scientific community does not recommend the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, Doctor Trevino addressed a few misconceptions surrounding COVID-19.

At first, health officials suspected the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to be a candidate for treatment, but now they have disputed the effectiveness.

“Multiple peer-reviewed studies and multiple countries have found that the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with persistent mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms is ineffective.”

Doctor Trevino says the drug can cause adverse results such as serious heart problems, blood and lymph node disorders, kidney disorders, and liver failure.

Although this one drug may not work, he emphasizes the importance of vaccines.

Smallpox is one example of vaccines successfully preventing the spread of diseases.

“After the vaccine, the disease was eventually eradicated. We’ve done the same with polio because people are getting vaccinated, so vaccines are very important.”

When flu season rolls around, Doctor Trevino encourages you to get vaccinated before it begins.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.