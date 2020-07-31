Advertisement

Health authority warns of dangers of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

Some say we are closer now than ever to discovering one that treats COVID-19, but they also want to spread the word about one drug that should not be used, in their opinion.
MGN online
MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There have been many misconceptions when it comes to the coronavirus.

A more common one has to do with certain vitamins and medications that some claim can fight the virus.

Vaccines: we’ve heard health officials talk about them for months since the start of the pandemic. Some say we are closer now than ever to discovering one that treats COVID-19, but they also want to spread the word about one drug that should not be used, in their opinion.

“The overwhelming medical and scientific community does not recommend the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, Doctor Trevino addressed a few misconceptions surrounding COVID-19.

At first, health officials suspected the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to be a candidate for treatment, but now they have disputed the effectiveness.

“Multiple peer-reviewed studies and multiple countries have found that the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with persistent mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms is ineffective.”

Doctor Trevino says the drug can cause adverse results such as serious heart problems, blood and lymph node disorders, kidney disorders, and liver failure.

Although this one drug may not work, he emphasizes the importance of vaccines.

Smallpox is one example of vaccines successfully preventing the spread of diseases.

“After the vaccine, the disease was eventually eradicated. We’ve done the same with polio because people are getting vaccinated, so vaccines are very important.”

When flu season rolls around, Doctor Trevino encourages you to get vaccinated before it begins.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local doctor discusses personal battle with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Laredo cardiologist turned COVID physician Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa sat down with your good neighbor station to discuss a wide range of topics, including his own battle with COVID-19.

News

Tractor trailer flips over on Bob Bullock Loop

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Tractor trailer with a shifted load has flipped on its side on Mines Road and Bob Bullock Loop.

Local

City no longer offering recovery letters or de-isolation notices

Updated: 4 hours ago
The City of Laredo is advising residents that they will no longer be providing recovery letters or de-isolation notices. The city's Interim Health Director Richard Chamberlain said providing a letter to everyone they tested is no longer sustainable given the thousands of cases that have been reported this month alone.

Local

Artist reveals “Plight of the Monarch” Mural

Updated: 5 hours ago
An artist is doing his best to express the plight monarch's face as they fly down south.

Latest News

Local

Contestant for Disabilities Film Challenge hopes to inspire others with his story

Updated: 5 hours ago
A local man who lives with a disability is looking to shine bright during an upcoming film festival and inspire others with his story.

Local

City approves COVID-19 assistance programs

Updated: 6 hours ago
Over five million dollars of CARES Act funding will be going to programs to help small business owners, individuals in quarantine and the homeless.

Local

DACA changes spark fear among recipients

Updated: 7 hours ago
The White House announced this week the United States will take steps to wind down legal protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA recipients.

Local

Border Patrol agents render aid to crash victim

Updated: 7 hours ago
Border Patrol agents rendered aid to the victim of a rollover accident near Bruni, Texas.

Local

Investigation leads to the discovery of undocumented immigrants, drugs and a firearm

Updated: 8 hours ago
During the investigation, a U.S. Citizen was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and 3.5 ounces of marijuana.

Local

Alleged burglar caught using victim’s stolen debit card

Updated: 9 hours ago
An alleged car burglar is identified as the prime suspect after he allegedly used the victim's stolen debit card to withdraw money.