Joint enforcement operation shuts down alleged stash house

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An operation between Border Patrol, Laredo Police and DPS leads to the discovery of over four-dozen undocumented immigrants living inside apartment buildings.

The incident happened on July 30th when agents received a tip regarding a stash hoe at the 3900 blocks of Santa Isabel Avenue.

Agents, DPS, and Laredo Police officers knocked on the property and found 14 individuals who were in the U.S. illegally.

Authorities then obtained a search warrant to search an apartment adjacent to the property which is where they found 37 additional individuals.

All 51 of the undocumented immigrants were determined to be from Mexico and Guatemala and living in the U.S. illegally.

Three individuals in the group are being investigated for harboring and human smuggling. All were taken into custody pending investigation.

