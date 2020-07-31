Advertisement

Laredo College’s custodial team gets schooled on cleaning for COVID-19

Custodial staff undergoes training during Custodial Services Convention
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many higher learning institutions have had to increase safety measures to keep their staff and students safe.

Many in the frontlines of COVID-19 include EMS officials but those in the paraprofessional field have also changed their ways of keeping public buildings clean.

On Tuesday, Laredo College held its first Custodial Services Convention where they taught their janitorial staff not only how to clean but also how to disinfect properly.

Some of Laredo College's vendors Hillyard and Hulf Coast showed the janitorial staff the effective methods, chemicals, and solutions for deep cleaning and disinfecting the campus.

The vendors demonstrated how to use safety devices such as foggers and microfiber mop kits.

The LC cleaning staff keep karts labeled and use color-coded mops--depending on the areas they are disinfecting.

Laredo College Safety and Risk Manager, Javier Cano says it’s very important for them to understand what products to use and at what time they are using them.

Cano adds, “For example, we have the library here, we have students coming in for testing and you have staff here working. You don’t want to use a product that takes ten minutes, we want to use a product that takes 30 second to disinfect.”

This monthly two-hour event is mandatory for their 50 janitorial staff and will be ongoing even after the pandemic.

Laredo College hopes to keep raising the bar for disinfecting to prevent the spread of the virus around the college

They will continue these conventions to motivate their cleaning personnel, recognizing how essential custodians are in keeping students and staff safe during the pandemic.

