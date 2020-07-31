Advertisement

Local doctor discusses personal battle with COVID-19

Laredo cardiologist turned COVID physician Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa sat down with your good neighbor station to discuss a wide range of topics, including his own battle with COVID-19.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo cardiologist turned COVID physician Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa has returned home after being hospitalized in San Antonio with a serious case of COVID-19.

He has since returned to his clinic to care for COVID patients and that’s where KGNS’s Mindy Casso was able to meet up with him to discuss a wide range of topics, including his own bout with COVID to the latest CDC guidelines and everything in between.

