Man accused of posing as an employee to steal supplies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly posed as an employee of a company and stole thousands of dollars of supplies.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Marcos Moreno and charged him with theft.

The case happened on June 30th when officers were called out to a theft report at the 4300 block of Trade Center Boulevard.

When officers arrived, the caller stated that a man identified as Moreno had placed several orders for supplies from the company while he was posing as an employee from another company.

The victim stated that Moreno made off with over $2,000 worth of supplies that were not paid for.

After a thorough investigation, authorities were able to identify Moreno as the prime suspect and proceed with securing an arrest.

