Man accused of stealing tools from storage unit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a storage unit and made off with several tools.

Laredo Police arrested 38-year-old Andres Guajardo and charged him with burglary.

The incident happened on June 5th when officers were called out to the 300 block of S. Mendiola Avenue for a theft report.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that several tools were stolen from his shed including a weed eater, car jack, and a chop saw.

After a thorough investigation, officers identified Guajardo as the prime suspect.

