Man accused of stealing tools from storage unit
Property owner states that man stole weed eater, car jack and chop saw
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a storage unit and made off with several tools.
Laredo Police arrested 38-year-old Andres Guajardo and charged him with burglary.
The incident happened on June 5th when officers were called out to the 300 block of S. Mendiola Avenue for a theft report.
When officers arrived, the victim stated that several tools were stolen from his shed including a weed eater, car jack, and a chop saw.
After a thorough investigation, officers identified Guajardo as the prime suspect.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.