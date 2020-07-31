Advertisement

Man accused of stealing tools from storage unit

Property owner states that man stole weed eater, car jack and chop saw
Andres Guajardo, 38
Andres Guajardo, 38(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a storage unit and made off with several tools.

Laredo Police arrested 38-year-old Andres Guajardo and charged him with burglary.

The incident happened on June 5th when officers were called out to the 300 block of S. Mendiola Avenue for a theft report.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that several tools were stolen from his shed including a weed eater, car jack, and a chop saw.

After a thorough investigation, officers identified Guajardo as the prime suspect.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Joint enforcement operation shuts down alleged stash house

Updated: 18 minutes ago
An operation between Border Patrol, Laredo Police and DPS leads to the discovery of 51 undocumented immigrants.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Local

Artist reveals “Plight of the Monarch” Mural

Updated: 1 hour ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Man accused of posing as an employee to steal supplies

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man is facing charges after he allegedly posed as an employee of a company and stole thousands of dollars of supplies.

Latest News

Local

Millions of federal funds could go to Chacon Creek project

Updated: 1 hours ago
Congressman Henry Cuellar says almost 52 million dollars of authorization funding has been secured for the Chacon Creek Restoration Project.

News

Local doctor discusses personal battle with COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
Laredo cardiologist turned COVID physician Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa sat down with your good neighbor station to discuss a wide range of topics, including his own battle with COVID-19.

News

Zapata County reports 156 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
Zapata County has seen an increase of 29 cases of COVID-19, the biggest increase they have seen so far.

News

Health authority warns of dangers of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
Some say we are closer now than ever to discovering one that treats COVID-19, but they also want to spread the word about one drug that should not be used, in their opinion.

News

Tractor trailer flips over on Bob Bullock Loop

Updated: 16 hours ago
A Tractor trailer with a shifted load has flipped on its side on Mines Road and Bob Bullock Loop.

Local

City no longer offering recovery letters or de-isolation notices

Updated: 18 hours ago
The City of Laredo is advising residents that they will no longer be providing recovery letters or de-isolation notices. The city's Interim Health Director Richard Chamberlain said providing a letter to everyone they tested is no longer sustainable given the thousands of cases that have been reported this month alone.