Millions of federal funds could go to Chacon Creek project

The project will focus on flood management, ecosystem restoration, and recreational amenities
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Millions of dollars in federal funding could soon help invest in the Chacon Creek Restoration Project.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says almost 52 million dollars of authorization funding has been secured for the Chacon Creek Restoration Project in the Water Resources Development Act of 2020.

The project will focus on flood management, ecosystem restoration, and recreational amenities from the Casa Blanca Lake, through Laredo to the Rio Grande. 

This legislation passed the house and will now head to the senate.

