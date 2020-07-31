Advertisement

Cardinals players test positive for coronavirus, game with Brewers postponed

6 teams won't play on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, in Minneapolis.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, in Minneapolis.(Source: AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday's game between St. Louis and Milwaukee was postponed after two Cardinals employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league announced the schedule change hours before the game was to be played. It said the postponement in Milwaukee is “consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted.”

The teams plan to resume their schedule Saturday night at Miller Park, pending results from the testing and contact tracing.

“We are supportive of Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone today’s game and look forward to playing our home opener as soon as conditions safely allow,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said in a statement. “The health and safety of our players and employees are, and will continue to be, our top priorities.”

Two other games scheduled for Friday involving the Marlins, Nationals, Blue Jays and Phillies had already been postponed because of an outbreak among Miami players and two positive tests on Philadelphia's coaching staff.

The Cardinals played in Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday before a scheduled day off Thursday. The Twins hosted Cleveland on Thursday night, meaning the Indians likely used the same visiting clubhouse as St. Louis. Minnesota is scheduled to host the Indians again Friday night.

A week into its virus-shortened 60-game season, Major League Baseball is scrambling to adjust its schedule.

The Marlins haven't played since Sunday because of an outbreak that's infected 17 players and two staff members. Miami's situation has also led to schedule changes for the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, meaning eight of baseball's 30 teams had their plans altered during the first nine days of the 67-day season.

The infected Marlins left Philadelphia in a sleeper bus Friday to return to Miami, where they will remain together in quarantine, a person familiar with the situation told the AP. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team’s movements hadn’t been announced, said none of the Marlins has shown serious symptoms.

The rest of the team will spend the weekend in isolation in Philadelphia, where the Marlins have been stranded since their outbreak began. It's uncertain when or where they will next play.

Officials were concerned that the latest Marlins positive test result came five days after the team was last together, when the Marlins beat Philadelphia.

To help make up all the postponements, MLB and the players’ union agreed Thursday that doubleheaders this season will become a pair of seven-inning games, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement.

AP Sports Writer Steven Wine and Baseball Writer Ben Walker contributed to this report.

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

