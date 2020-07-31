Texas Department of Emergency Management team to evaluate Laredo Hospitals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An extra set of eyes from the State of Texas will soon be visiting the Gateway City.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, city officials confirmed that members of the Texas Department of Emergency Management team were en-route to Laredo to evaluate both local hospitals.

They'll also be assessing the situation to determine if a stand-alone facility for ICU patients is necessary.

City Manager Robert Eads says, The Cameron County team that was flying out from Cameron County to Austin should be arriving sometime this week. This is to make a local assessments for ICU-type facilities for the City of Laredo and Webb County. All that effort is bearing fruit, we are here to assets and help in this effort.”

Eads goes on to say that he has the authority to make decisions regarding this matter and that all efforts made are solely to save lives.

