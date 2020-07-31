Advertisement

Texas Department of Emergency Management team to evaluate Laredo Hospitals

Officials will make local assessments for ICU-type facilities
COVID-19 patients to have long lasting effects
COVID-19 patients to have long lasting effects(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An extra set of eyes from the State of Texas will soon be visiting the Gateway City.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, city officials confirmed that members of the Texas Department of Emergency Management team were en-route to Laredo to evaluate both local hospitals.

They'll also be assessing the situation to determine if a stand-alone facility for ICU patients is necessary.

City Manager Robert Eads says, The Cameron County team that was flying out from Cameron County to Austin should be arriving sometime this week. This is to make a local assessments for ICU-type facilities for the City of Laredo and Webb County. All that effort is bearing fruit, we are here to assets and help in this effort.”

Eads goes on to say that he has the authority to make decisions regarding this matter and that all efforts made are solely to save lives.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Local

City reports five new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Another five residents have lost their battle to COIVD-19 putting our death toll at 127.

Local

Webb County discusses return to work policy

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to CDC, after 14 days and if you haven't shown symptoms for three days, you are allowed to return to work if needed.

Latest News

Local

Train crashes into a vehicle near 280 La Coma Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities are called out to a train crash involving a small vehicle occupied by a woman and three children.

Local

Joint enforcement operation shuts down alleged stash house

Updated: 3 hours ago
An operation between Border Patrol, Laredo Police and DPS leads to the discovery of 51 undocumented immigrants.

Local

Artist reveals “Plight of the Monarch” Mural

Updated: 4 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Man accused of posing as an employee to steal supplies

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man is facing charges after he allegedly posed as an employee of a company and stole thousands of dollars of supplies.

Local

Man accused of stealing tools from storage unit

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a storage unit and made off with several tools.

Local

Millions of federal funds could go to Chacon Creek project

Updated: 4 hours ago
Congressman Henry Cuellar says almost 52 million dollars of authorization funding has been secured for the Chacon Creek Restoration Project.